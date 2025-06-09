Driver survives after flipping vehicle in west Michigan; alcohol suspected

article

The Brief A driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol flipped their vehicle in west Michigan. The driver went off the road and hit a sign and power pole before rolling onto a farm pasture. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.



Authorities believe a driver was intoxicated when they flipped their vehicle Friday night in west Michigan.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the driver was traveling east on W. Riverside Drive near Montcalm Avenue in Boston Township just after 9:30 p.m. when they drove off the road and hit a sign. They also hit a power pole before their vehicle rolled down onto a farm pasture.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver trapped in the vehicle and extricated them.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputies suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash.