Driver suspected of being impaired crashes into state police car on I-94

Michigan State Police troopers got more than they bargained for working a group of crashes on EB I-94 in Detroit at 3:55 a.m. New Year's Day.

That was when a driver, suspected of operating while being impaired, crashed into the back of a patrol car stopped at the scene on I-94 at Conner. There were no injuries.

Troopers had been working to clear four crashes there, that were blocking the right and center lanes. Patrol cars and courtesy patrols had the lanes closed for vehicle removal.

"Troopers were blocking the left lane when a van drove into the back of a patrol car causing minor damage to both vehicles. The 35-year-old driver from Detroit is suspected of being impaired and also has a suspended driver’s license," said the MSP 2nd District account on X.

The driver consented to a blood test and was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

"Well, not much to be said here," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police. "Don’t drive impaired and make sure to move over for emergency vehicles when you are driving past a scene."

