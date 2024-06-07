Driver wanted after fleeing fatal crash in Auburn Hills

article

A suspect is on the run after fleeing Auburn Hills police and causing a fatal crash Thursday evening.

An officer tried to stop a 2020 Kia Forte that was speeding on Lapeer Road around 7 p.m. but the driver fled. The officer pursued the driver, who reached speeds of 88 mph, for about ½ mile before terminating the chase at Zelma Drive.

Police said the officer stopped, while the driver in the Kia kept going. The officer saw the driver go over a small hill on Lapeer Road before seeing smoke coming from the intersection of Walton Boulevard and Perry Street.

The officer went to the intersection and found a crash involving the Kia and a 2002 Ford F-150. The driver of the Kia fled the scene on foot, leaving his female passenger behind in critical condition.

The driver of the F-150, a 68-year-old Auburn Hills man, was trapped in the truck and needed to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The passenger from the Kia remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police continue to search for the driver of the Kia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-370-9460.