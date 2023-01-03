Driver who crashed on I-75 needed three Narcan doses to be revived, MSP says

The Michigan State Police said officers responded to a crash on I-75 in Madison Heights on Monday involving only car - and the driver needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived.

According to MSP, troopers were sent to a one car crash on I-75 in Madison Heights on Monday. When they arrived, they found the driver involved in the crash was not conscious or breathing.

Troopers reopened the driver's airway and gave them three doses of Narcan before the driver regained consciousness.

An EMS crew took the driver to the hospital.

According to police, this isn't the driver's first time driving impaired and they could face charges from the prosecutor's office.