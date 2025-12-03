'Never knew him to be a violent person': Men accused of killing Detroit 6-year-old appear in hearing

The Brief The suspects charged in the death of 6-year-old Rylee Love are due back in court Wednesday. Despite reviewing the evidence, there is still no decision on whether the three men will go to trial. The preliminary hearing will resume on Dec. 22.



Three suspects charged in connection with a Detroit drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy named Rylee Love were in court on Wednesday for a continuation of their preliminary examination.

Big picture view:

Despite reviewing home security video that appears to show commotion related to the deadly drive-by shooting that killed a six-year-old, and sharing video of a Buick Envista that prosecutors claim is connected to the crime, there is still no decision on whether Demontrel Wilson, 30, Deonate Cherry, 28, and Terrance Blue, 28 will go to trial.

During the hearing, a witness who knew Terrance Blue took the stand. FOX 2 was not allowed to reveal her identity, but she provided insight into the character of one of the suspects, Demontrel Wilson.

"I ain’t never saw that man fight. Never knew him to be a violent person," said the witness.

She also testified about a friend of hers and Blue's who was attacked. Detroit police believe the fight is linked to the shooting. This past summer, police say a stray bullet hit and killed Rylee Love, who was playing in his home.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors shared video of what they claim is a Buick Envista tied to the shooting. Defense attorneys questioned whether the video evidence collected by the Detroit Police Department actually connects their clients to the crime.

The preliminary hearing will resume on Dec. 22.