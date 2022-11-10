Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville

article

A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana.

Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville.

After getting in contact with the driver, police noticed a pistol in his waistband. The firearm was a 9 MM pistol

The 32-year-old suspect did not have a concealed pistol license and was taken into custody. During the investigation, police determined the driver had also ingested weed and was under the influence while driving.

He's since been arrested and is lodged in jail.