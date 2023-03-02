Drivers are growing more fearful of self-driving cars, survey finds

A new survey found more than two-thirds of drivers are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle.

AAA's survey's is surprising because the previous survey conducted in 2022 showed 55% of drivers were afraid to be in a self-driving vehicle - a big increase among drivers.

Among the more eyebrow-raising data points is that one in 10 drivers believe they can buy a vehicle that drives itself why they sleep.

That's not true, says AAA.

"We did not expect such a dramatic shift in consumer concerns from previous years," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for The Auto Club Group. "Though it isn’t entirely surprising, given the number of high-profile crashes that have recently occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies."

Despite advancements in new driving technologies and beefed up safety measures within cars, drivers are only growing more concerned.

"Most new vehicles are equipped with some level of advanced driver assistance technology, which can enhance the safety of motorists if used properly," Woodland said. "However, it’s important to clarify that there are currently no vehicles available for purchase that allow someone to fully disengage from the task of driving."

The survey was conducted between Jan. 13-17 and used a panel that took in probabilities to determine the most representative portion of the U.S. From there, surveys were administered online and over the phone for consumers without internet access.

A total of 1,140 interviews were conducted.