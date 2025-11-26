Drivers brave bitter cold Thanksgiving travel weather in Metro Detroit

The Brief The windy cold weather is bringing nervousness to drivers traveling for Thanksgiving. FOX 2 cameras spotted salt trucks treating the roads ahead of snow expected to hit the ground over the next couple of days.



Thanksgiving brought the bitter cold and snow showers to Metro Detroit, creating some nervous moments for drivers looking to get out of town at the 11th hour for the holiday.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 cameras spotted salt trucks treating the roads ahead of snow expected to hit the ground over the next couple of days. It is expected to be two inches of snow, but it’s the high winds making it a challenge to keep the wheel straight, as many either head out to catch that late flight for Thanksgiving or make the last round of purchases for that big holiday dinner.

What they're saying:

Drivers FOX 2 spoke with say they will be keeping an eye on nature all weekend.

"Hopefully it’s good. I think most of it is coming in Saturday, so hopefully tomorrow is pretty good. Just gas up because you never know in Michigan, so," said driver Kyle Mansour.

