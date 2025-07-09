Drivers crash into Hazel Park hamburger restaurant

article

A crash early Wednesday left a hole in the side of a Hazel Park hamburger restaurant.

Employee Austin Barker was working inside the Brayz at 9 Mile and Dequindre around 5:40 a.m. when he said he heard a bang. He went outside to see two crashed vehicles and two people running from those vehicles, he said.

It isn't clear what led to the crash, but Warren police were at the scene.

