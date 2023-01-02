Driver's pickup truck shot and hit on The Lodge in Detroit

A pickup truck driver was shot at on the northbound side of the Lodge freeway in Detroit Monday morning.

The driver was not injured, but a bullet hole was found on his vehicle, Michigan State Police said.

At least three shots were heard, the driver told investigators, while he was driving to work near Glendale Avenue.

"The driver alleges there was a dark vehicle behind his pickup, but he doesn’t know the make or model and didn’t see any muzzle flashes," MSP tweeted.

The freeway was closed for an evidence search.

