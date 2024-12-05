Driving too close to a snow plow could cost you under new Michigan law

article

As the winter weather arrives, beware of how close you're getting to snow plows and salt trucks on the road.

Under a new Michigan law passed over the summer, drivers must stay 200 feet behind a snow plow when it is driving. This distance is equal to about 13-16 car lengths. When a plow is stopped at an intersection, drivers can be no closer than 20 feet away from the truck.

Drivers who get too close to plows could face up to a $100 fine.

"Snowplows are critical to keeping Michigan roadways clear in the wintertime. Unfortunately, we see far too many accidents between them and motorists, making it clear that enhanced safety measures are needed," said state Senator Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), who sponsored the bill. "By giving snowplows the space they need to keep our roadways clear, this legislation ensures Michigan drivers can get from one place to the next as safely as possible."

The law has exceptions for passing snow plows, but drivers can only pass these vehicles on the left and are urged to use caution if choosing to overtake a plow.

Snow plows are also included in Michigan's Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, Failure to do so will result in fines.

