Drone footage shows Glen Lake in northern Michigan in all its beauty

If the sun isn't setting before 9 p.m., one of the state's many lakes is in the background, and there's nothing to disrupt the tranquility, you may be in northern Michigan.

As much a location as a state of mind, being Up North in the Great lakes state is unlike any other experience.

It may be impossible to truly capture the vibes that a summer in Michigan emit but FOX 2 photojournalist Jeff Holloway took his best shot with drone footage of Glen Lake. It did not disappoint.

For those that haven't made the trip, Glen Lake sits only a few miles from Lake Michigan and in the shadow of Sleeping Bear Dunes. A narrow bridge separates the lake into two sections into Little Glen Lake and Big Glen Lake. Its shores are dotted with resorts, parks, and cafés.

Located in Leelanau County and near Traverse City, it's one of the state's more popular inland lakes to visit. It's also part of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, which traverses western northern Michigan.