Michigan UP Fall Beer Festival Tickets go on sale this week

Tickets for the annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival in Marquette are available soon.

Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Members can get tickets for the Sept. 9 fest beginning Tuesday, while public tickets go on sale Thursday.

The list of breweries attending hasn't been released yet, but past Brewers Guild fests have included more than 100 Michigan breweries.

A $50 ticket includes admission to the festival at Lower Harbor Park and 15 tokens for beer samples. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $60.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. Designated drivers must be 21 or older and are required to be attending with a person or group that purchased regular tickets.

Buy tickets here.

Other Michigan Brewers Guild fests scheduled this year include the Summer Beer Festival on July 21 and 22 in Ypsilanti and the Detroit Fall Beer Festival on Oct. 28 at Eastern Market.