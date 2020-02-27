Drone Zone flies over St. Clair Shores canals and the nautical mile

Living here in Michigan, we typically only get to check out the Great Lakes from the shore.



But now we're getting a rare view from about 400-feet into the air. Most of the canals in St. Clair Shores are found along what they call the Nautical Mile. That is Jefferson between Nine and 10 Mile roads.

The canals cover 14 miles which is an attractive draw for people who want to live on them.

Residential pumps will lift water away from the canals which then flows into Lake St. Clair. The lake was pivotal to rum runners when sneaking booze in from Canada during prohibition.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra gives us the bird's eye view -- on today's drone zone.