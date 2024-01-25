Drugs, fake IDs, gun found after driver crashes stolen car in Berkley

Police found drugs, fake IDs, and a rifle after a suspected impaired driver crashed a stolen car in Berkley early Monday.

Officers were called to 11 Mile near Cummings at 5:34 a.m. for a single-car crash. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a pole.

(Photo: Berkley police)

The driver told officers what happened, but his story didn't add up, police said.

"Somebody swerved to turn on a side street and just cut right in front of me, so I kind of swerved off to the side and caught the snow and skidded," he can be heard saying on police bodycam footage.

However, surveillance video tells a different story. No other vehicle was seen in front of the driver as he crossed 11 Mile and slammed into a pole.

As the driver was searching for his license and registration, police said he tried to hide drugs under the seat and was taken into custody.

(Photo: Berkley police)

During a search of the car, which was reported stolen last week, police found heroin, cocaine, and syringes, along with a fake ID and a counterfeit passport. Police said they also found a rifle in the trunk. The suspect is a felon, so he cannot possess weapons.

(Photo: Berkley police)

The suspect was arrested and held on an outstanding warrant while awaiting charges.