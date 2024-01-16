Drugs suspected after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-94 in SW Michigan

article

Police believe a Michigan man was under the influence of drugs when he drove the wrong way on I-94 and hit a pickup truck head-on Monday.

The 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was driving an Acura east in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the Lovers Lane exit in Southwest Michigan when he crashed into a Dodge pickup going the correct way at 10:13 a.m.

Police said the at-fault driver suffered critical injuries, and it isn't clear if he was wearing a seatbelt. He is hospitalized at Bronson Hospital.

The driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old man from Appleton, Wis., was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.