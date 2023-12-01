Drunk driver arrested after hitting mailboxes, pulling into Troy fire station parking lot with flat tires

A drunk driver was arrested last month after he pulled into the parking lot of a Troy fire station with flat tires last week.

Police said the 56-year-old Sterling Heights man hit multiple mailboxes and the curb on Maple before pulling into the parking lot of Fire Station #4 near John R at 7:08 p.m. Nov. 22.

Officers who responded to the scene saw a 2013 Ford Taurus with two flat tires, damage to the rims, and damage to the bumper in the lot. When police talked to the driver, he was slurring his words and smelled like alcohol.

After performing poorly on sobriety tests, the man blew .10% on a Breathalyzer, police said. He was taken to the Troy Lock-Up Facility, where his chemical breath test results were .10%. and .09%.

He was cited for operating while intoxicated.