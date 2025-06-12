Drunk driver caught with BAC more than 4 times legal limit after Troy hit-and-run crash
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver with a blood alcohol content level more than four times the legal limit was arrested after leaving a Troy crash on foot last week, police said.
Officers were called to Garry Drive near John R just after 12:20 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run crash with the suspect walking through backyards in the area while a witness followed him. When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old Troy man who smelled like alcohol.
The suspect was taken to the Troy jail, where he submitted to a chemical breath test with results of .307 and .325. Driving with a BAC of .08 or greater is illegal in Michigan.
He is now facing charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and failure to stop after a collision.
The Source: This information is from Troy police.