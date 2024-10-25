Drunk driver ditches truck on west Michigan railroad tracks

article

A train destroyed a pickup truck after the driver, who was drunk, got stuck on the railroad tracks and left the vehicle.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said the 2007 Ford F-150 became stuck on railroad tracks near Jackson and West Bipple roads in Campbell Township around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. When the driver saw a train coming, he got out of the truck before it crashed into the vehicle.

Authorities said the man admitted to deputies that he had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time.

Michigan State Police investigated the train crash, while the Ionia County Sheriff's Office will handle the drunk driving investigation.