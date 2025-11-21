Drunk driver flips vehicle on I-75 after hitting car stopped with flat tire

The Brief A drunk driver flipped her vehicle on I-75 last weekend after hitting a car that was stopped with a flat tire. Troy said the woman crashed into the back of the stopped car, injuring the driver.



A 24-year-old West Bloomfield woman is expected to face drunk driving charges after crashing into a car that was stopped along I-75 with a flat tire last weekend, injuring the driver.

The backstory:

According to Troy police, a man driving a Chevrolet Impala had a flat tire so he pulled onto the shoulder of northbound I-75 near Coolidge just after 11:20 p.m. Nov. 15. While stopped, he was hit from behind by a Honda CR-V that then flipped.

When police arrived, they found the driver of the Impala bleeding from his head and took him to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

While speaking to the driver of the CR-V, who was not hurt, police said they smelled alcohol, and asked her to perform field sobriety tests. She completed the tests poorly, police said, before blowing .13 on a preliminary breath test.

She was then taken to the Troy Lock-up Facility, where she blew .14 and .15. The legal blood alcohol content level for driving in Michigan is .06.

What's next:

The case has been turned over to the police department's traffic safety unit, which will seek warrants.