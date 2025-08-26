VIDEO: Drunk driver slams in deputy's patrol vehicle during traffic stop on US-23

The Brief A drunk driver just missed hitting a stopped driver and two Livingston County Sheriff's vehicle after hitting a patrol vehicle on US-23. Authorities said the driver had a BAC of .20 when they slammed into the patrol vehicle during a traffic stop. No one was hurt.



During a traffic stop earlier this month, a drunk driver crashed into a Livingston County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, just missing the car that was stopped and the deputies who were standing on the other side.

The sheriff's office released video of the crash, which happened around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 14 in Hartland Township.

The backstory:

The deputies had a car stopped on northbound US-23 near Clyde Road. Dashcam video from the patrol vehicle showed one of the deputies talking through the passenger window while another deputy stood near the rear of the car.

The deputy speaking with the car's occupants briefly looked back before a driver hit the patrol vehicle, causing the deputies to run into the grass.

Authorities said the driver who hit the patrol vehicle had a BAC of .20, more than double Michigan's legal limit of .08.

No one was injured in the crash.

Dig deeper:

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office made a point of noting that this crash happened during the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During this initiative, more police are on patrol for impaired drivers.

"This could have been prevented," the sheriff's office wrote in a post sharing the video. "When you choose to drive impaired, you're making a decision that can change lives forever. Tonight, we were fortunate. Tomorrow, someone else might not be. Make the right choice. Plan ahead. Call a ride. Save lives."