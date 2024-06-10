Drunk driver sleeping in Krispy Kreme parking lot had mostly empty bottle of tequila, police say

Troy Police said last month they arrested the driver of a car who was found passed out in the driver's seat in the parking lot of Krispy Kreme – and they had a mostly empty bottle of tequila with them.

It was the morning of May 26 when employees showed up to Krispy Kreme. The store wasn't even open yet but a car was parked in the lot with two women sleeping inside of it – a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old. Employees woke them up and they pulled away – to the other side of the parking lot.

"They drove around the building and backed into a parking space still with the vehicle running," Troy Police Sgt. Ben Hancock said.

When they went back to sleep, Troy Police were called and figured out they had both been downtown the night before.

"The driver admitted they were at a casino in Detroit and on their way home found themselves at the Krispy Kreme parking lot," Hancock said. "The driver admitted to consuming alcohol before driving several hours prior to getting behind the wheel."

When police searched their car, they found an open bottle in the backseat of the car.

"It was a bottle of tequila and about 3/4 of the bottle was gone," he said.

Police also smelled marijuana.

Police said the woman told investigators that she drove from casino in Detroit to drop-off a second passenger who lived in the area of the Krispy Kreme on 14 Mile in Troy

She refused a breath test and was arrested and transported to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility where she agreed to a Chemical Breath Test. That test came back with a result of .131 – the legal limit is .08.

She's expected to be arraigned this week.

"Just keep in mind you might not only impact yourself, but you could seriously harm a family out on the road, so it’s very important to make sure you find an alternative ride, stay where you’re at. There's a lot of ride shares out here that you can use," Hancock said.