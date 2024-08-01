Drunk driving suspect rams 2 police cars, nearly runs down bystanders in Shelby Township

article

A drunk driving suspect left a trail of destruction hitting vehicles including two police cruisers - even nearly running down civilians - according to Shelby Township police.

Madisyn Forsyth, 33, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and felonious assault with a dangerous weapon on July 21. Two days later, she was arraigned in district court and released from custody after posting $500.

The low bond amount infuriated Police Chief Robert Shelide.

"I was stunned to hear that Forsyth was allowed to leave after paying such a low bond after all the damage and danger she inflicted," he said in a statement.

The incident began when officers responded to the area of Ruann and Connies for a vehicle that had struck several parked vehicles and continued driving.

Officers from Shelby Township located the vehicle in question, as the officer was attempting to stop the vehicle the driver of the vehicle rammed the patrol car.

A second police cruiser and officer intervened, and the driver struck that patrol vehicle also, police said.

Attempting to flee, police say the suspect drove in an aggressive manner toward citizens, who jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver then allegedly started to drive through backyards attempting to elude the officers before it struck a post coming to a stop. Police say Forsyth appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the stop.

Officers conducted field sobriety test and then offered Forsyth a PBT. The PBT resulted in a .25 at that time. Forsyth was then arrested.

"Shelby Township Police are committed to protecting and serving our community from this type of reckless behavior," Shelide said. "Our department will continue to have zero tolerance to driving under the influence of alcohol.

"I am just as shocked that this driver wreaked havoc in Shelby Township causing damage to multiple vehicles before driving right at innocent civilians, thankful no one was injured."

