Drunk man driving on closed section of I-75 with 4-year-old in backseat, Troy police say

Police in Troy announced on Tuesday that a 29-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving drunk with a child in the car after he was spotted driving on the closed section of I-75.

According to Troy Police, they were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 at Rochester Road just after midnight on Saturday to the suspected drunk driver.

The caller said a silver Jeep Compass was being driven on the section of I-75 that's currently closed for the major I-75 reconstruction project. Construction workers driected the SUV off of the closed freeway as police arrived.

The officer talked to the driver, a 29-year-old man from Auburn Hills, who admitted he did not have a driver's license.

In the backseat of the SUV was a sleeping 4-year-old boy who was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt of any kind.

The Troy Police Officer reported smelling marijuana and alcohol and asked the driver to perform several field sobriety tests. The officer said the man performed them poorly and he submitted to a breath tests, which came back at .164.

The Michigan limit is .08 and twice that, .16, is considered Super Drunk.

The man was arrested for operating whil under the influence, driving without a license, and child endangerment. The child was taken the police station by officers and later turned over to the custody of his grandmother.