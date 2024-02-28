Drunk man stabs woman multiple times during struggle in Mount Clemens

A 37-year-old man was arrested in a robbery and stabbing of a woman in Mount Clemens on Tuesday evening.

The 41-year-old Clinton Township woman was stabbed at least seven times. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, and is expected to recover.

Macomb County Sheriff Deputies arrested the suspect after being dispatched to the area of Jones Street and Park Street.

Police say the suspect invited the victim to "hang out" on Tuesday evening. When the victim arrived to meet the suspect, he attempted to rob her. Police said the two people were friends and due to that, she initially thought the suspect was joking.

The victim fought to prevent the suspect from stealing her bag. While they struggled, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, and then fled.

The suspect was located and taken into custody. He appeared to be highly intoxicated. He is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail. His name will be released, pending his arraignment.