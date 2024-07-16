Dryer catches Farmington Hills home on fire

article

A Farmington Hills firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire caused by a dryer early Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 21000 block of Marshview near I-275 and Eight Mile at 3:41 a.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames on both the first and second floors.

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and stop the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

All occupants made it out of the home after being alerted by smoke detectors. One occupant was treated for injuries at the scene, while a firefighter was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later released.