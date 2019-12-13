DTE Connors Creek power plant imploded after standing decades in Detroit

The old DTE Conners Creek power plant in Detroit was imploded Friday morning.

A handful of people gathered across the river to watch the building come down around 9 a.m. On social media many said they could hear and feel the implosion, with some saying their whole house shook.

The implosion took only seconds and officials have said it should leave a minimal impact.

But neighbors have told us they are still concerned about lingering effects, such as decreased air quality or damages to their own properties.

DTE officials say they have been addressing safety concerns well in advance of the demolition. Brian Nuno with DTE tells us they're been removing hazardous materials from the plant for many months now.

"This process that we're using is called an explosive felling. Liken it to a three-legged stool where we're basically taken out one of the legs of the stool and it will kind of fall over on itself," he explained. "We're committed to making sure this is a safe and seamless process."

Officials will be monitoring the air quality in the area afterward as a precaution.

Conners Creek power plant has been vital to the growth of Detroit. It dates back to 1915 when it first went online, and it wasn't retired until 2008.

The land will now become part of the expansion of the new Fiat Chrysler Jeep plant.