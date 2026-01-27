DTE impostors murder: Wife of convicted killer charged in connection with Rochester Hills slaying

article

The Brief The wife of a man convicted of posing as a DTE worker to kill a victim in Rochester Hills is now facing charges. Authorities say Amanda Hernandez knew about the crime and played an active role in the murder. Her husband, Carlos Herndandez, and the other person involved in the murder, Joshua Zuazo, are both serving life sentences.



A month after her husband was sentenced to life in prison for posing as a DTE worker to murder a Rochester Hills man, a Lincoln Park woman is facing charges for her alleged role in the crime.

Amanda Ileana Hernandez, 34, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker.

Her husband, Carlos Hernandez, and a second man, Joshua Zuazo, posed as DTE workers to gain access to Hussein "Sam" Murray's home before killing him in October 2024. Amanda Hernandez is accused of playing "an active role in the planning and cover-up of the crime."

Carlos Hernandez (left) and Joshua Zuazo

The backstory:

Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo first went to the victim's home on Newcastle Drive the night before the murder, claiming they were with DTE and were there to check a gas leak. When Hussein Murray's wife, Linda Murray, did not let them in, they said they would come back the next day, and they did.

During that visit, the men were let into the house and led down to the basement. Linda testified that Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo then came back upstairs without her husband, and Carlos Hernandez repeatedly asked her where the money, safe, and jewelry was.

When she asked the men about where her husband was, she said Zuazo told her "he was asleep." She said she then saw blood on his vest and screamed. She claimed Carlos Hernandez struck her when covering her mouth, asking her to be quiet. She was then bound with duct tape.

Items were then taken from the house by the suspects, including jewelry and cash.

Both Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo were found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

What they're saying:

"Sam Murray was a beloved father and husband. His family continues to grieve this loss," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "I’m grateful to the investigators who continued to pursue everyone involved in this horrible crime. We will continue fighting for justice for the Murray family."