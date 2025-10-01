Fake DTE workers murder trial: Widow says suspect in bloody vest said dead husband 'was asleep'

The Brief Two men accused of posing as DTE workers are charged with killing a Rochester Hills man during a home invasion. The widow of victim Hussein Murray, was shot and killed. His widow Linda Murray testified Wednesday. Linda Murray told of her interaction with suspects Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Jose Hernandez while on the stand.



The widow of a murdered jewelry store owner allegedly by fake DTE Energy workers took the stand on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

Linda Murray shared chilling details from last year when two men posed as utility workers checking for a gas leak, then allegedly killed Hussein Murray and assaulted and bound her while stealing from the Rochester Hills home.

Suspects Carlos Juan Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are charged in the Oct. 11 home invasion facing numerous felonies.

Linda Murray said the two men came to the house at 10 a.m. and after going downstairs with her husband, only Zuazo and Hernandez came back up the stairs.

At this point Hernandez began asking her where the money, jewelry and safe were. Hussein Murray owned two stores including Gold & Glitter Jewelry and

"I said I have no safe and he says ‘Where’s the jewelry?' And I said, in the bank, in the safety deposit box,'" she said. "Then he says ‘Where’s the money?' and I said just what's in my purse and what's in my husband's pocket.'"

She said she had $300 in her purse and her husband usually carried $5,000.

Ring photo allegedly showing suspect Carlos Hernandez

Zuazo came up after Hernandez when Linda Murray, 73, recounted the interaction that changed everything.

"I asked both of them ‘Where’s my husband?'" she said. "Zuazo tells that ‘He’s sleeping.' I noticed blood on his vest and I started screaming."

Murray was then assaulted by Hernandez, who she says hit her in the face to "cover my mouth." She eventually lost a tooth from the blow, she said.

Related:

He then asked her if she would stop screaming, then bound her with duct tape. She said Zuazo went upstairs and said both suspects began rifling through the house.

Police evidence photos showed dresser drawers missing, items scattered on the floor.

Linda Murray said that the drawer with her costume jewelry was stolen by them as well as her phone and Apple Watch. The keys to her Infiniti vehicle were also taken.

Hernandez tried to force her into a closet but due to her being bound, she couldn't move and was put back in the chair. While the woman was being handled she said her shoulder was injured.

Suspects Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Jose Hernandez

At this point she said Zuazo "looked nervous."

"He was like moving from foot to foot and asked, told Herndandez ‘Let’s go bro,'" she said.

Defense attorneys challenged Murray on her memory and brought up instances in the encounter where the fake DTE workers wore masks covering their lower faces.

The two suspects allegedly came the night before at 10 p.m. to check out the phony gas leak, but were told to come back because it was so late and the Murrays did not smell gas.

In that interaction, Linda Murray asked her husband if he had his Glock handgun "loud enough so they would hear."

The next morning, she said that she did not see the gun after the suspects fled.

Murray eventually freed herself from the duct tape and called 911.

Linda Murray