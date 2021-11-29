DTE, nonprofits offer help for those in need to stay warm this winter

Temperatures are not all that warm - Metro Detroit is barely above freezing and it did not get a whole lot warmer today.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra warns of more cold to come, but he's not the only one - the state, DTE, and area non-profits want to make sure Michiganders stay warm this winter.

"We want to stress that families don't wait - don't wait until you get in trouble," said Saunteel Jenkins. "Don't wait until it's dangerously cold - if you are behind on your bill - please reach out."

Jenkins is the CEO and director of The Heat and Warmth Fund - which can help low-income families with heating and electricity, even rent - and more.

"Energy is a crisis, but there are other issues going on - maybe mental health issues - or the family needs food," Jenkins said. "Our case managers work with families to provide additional assistance."

And right now the state of Michigan has close to $400 million through the American Rescue Plan Act and block grants to help low-income families with home energy assistance.

"We have a decent amount of money - more than in any year past, and those funds will be administered through the state Emergency Relief Program," said Tammy Blair, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

With home heating costs on the rise, DTE is encouraging everyone to save energy and money. Turn thermostats down when you're not around or sleeping, replace furnace filters frequently, insulate walls and attics, and seal drafty areas in your home.

"All of these things should save you hundreds of dollars on your winter heating bill if you put them into action now," said Dan Brudzynski, VP, DTE gas sales, and supply.

Many people may not know you can also choose another gas company - check out other rates online at Compare MI Gas, but DTE says they have locked in supplies and prices for the season.

"Even though temperatures may be volatile - we've locked in over 90 percent of our supply for the winter already," Brudzynski said.

Which - they say - means costs will be comparable to last winter for DTE customers.

"About $20 dollars a month for the average residential customer over the winter of savings," he said.

So whether you're just trying to save money - or facing financial hardship - programs are in place to help low-income families pay their utility bills.

"We're all here to help and we want to make sure families are healthy, safe, and warm all winter," Jenkins said.

Call The Heat And Warmth Fund at 1-800-866-THAW, find them online or call 211 for assistance.

For more information online: thawfund.org/

