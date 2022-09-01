DTE outage Thursday update: 102,000 still without power

DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 100,000 customers without electricity.

According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 102,451 customers were still without power 60 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.

DTE estimates that power for 80% of homes and businesses will be back by Thursday night after more than 3,000 lines were knocked down my Monday's storms.

Much of the outages were reserved for south I-69 and dispersed throughout the tri-county area.

DTE said it had "mobilized" 220 storm teams to "quickly" address the outages that sparked from the storms in a tweet Monday. Repairs were to begin once it was safe to do so.

As with any wide scale outages, DTE warned anyone to avoid downed wires over fears it could electrocute someone. Authorities in Monroe County confirmed one 14-year-old died after touching a live wire.

There was no estimated time of restoration, according to DTE.

The number of affected customers of Consumers Energy was less than half of DTE's total. Many of those without power were west in Jackson, Calhoun, Ingham, and Eaton County.