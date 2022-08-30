How does DTE Energy decide restoration schedule after power outages?

article

With thousands of people dealing with power outages across Southeast Michigan, DTE Energy has to decide the order in which work will be completed first.

According to the utility company, restoration plans are in the works when severe weather reaches the area. Once weather conditions are safe, crews head out to assess the damage and begin repairs. The assessment phase can take several hours before work begins.

The first priority is hospitals, nursing homes, police departments, fire stations, sanitary-pumping facilities, and radio and television stations.

Once power is restored to these buildings, crews begin restoring power to home and business, beginning with areas that have the most customers without power.

See which areas are most impacted by checking the DTE Outage Map.

While exact repair timelines aren't available, DTE provides estimates. See your estimated repair time here or call 800-477-4747