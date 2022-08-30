More than a quarter of a million people were knocked offline Monday night and into Tuesday morning. DTE says it has sent almost 1,900 crews out to restore power but it could still be several days for some homeowners.

Much of the outages were reserved for south I-69 and dispersed throughout the tri-county area.

DTE Outage Map: How to check and use the map

DTE said it had "mobilized" 220 storm teams to "quickly" address the outages that sparked from the storms in a tweet Monday. Repairs were to begin once it was safe to do so.

SEVERE WEATHER AFTERMATH: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, and a live wire death

How to check DTE's outage map

DTE is tracking the outages with its outage map that updates as power outages are reported. Find the DTE Energy map here.

DTE services much of Southeast Michigan and tracks outages based throughout the area. On the company's page, it will enclose businesses and residents in different shades. Purple indicates 99 or fewer customers without power, green is 100-500, yellow is 501-1,500, orange is 1,501 to 2,500, and red is 2,501 or more.

More: How to apply for reimbursement from DTE, Consumers Energy

On the outage map, you can search by address to see if there's an outage in your neighborhood. If you're experiencing an outage and it's not listed on DTE's site, you can report it by clicking ‘report outage’.

Also on DTE's map, you can report a downed power line, review the status of your outage, which includes when it will be estimated to be restored.

What to do if you see a downed power line in Michigan

DTE outages in Southeast Michigan - More than 207K without power

What to do if a traffic light is out after Southeast Michigan storm

