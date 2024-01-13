DTE outages in Southeast Michigan: How to check outage map

The weekend weather will be a mixed bag after a healthy amount of precipitation got dumped on Southeast Michigan on Friday.

The forecast is looking like rain and strong wind gusts will pose the biggest concern to people overnight into Saturday, thanks to warm air traveling up from Lake Erie. However, the weather will transition back to snow, along with stronger winds, for the rest of the day.

It won't bring any major snowfall, but some pockets of heavy precipitation are possible with the most likely time period being Saturday morning. This is when power outages could start to trickle in as wind speeds pick up.

The slippery conditions combined with gusts up to 50 mph could create a perfect storm for falling power lines and absent electricity.

DTE is already preparing for the possibility, with a warning posted on their outage map advising people that storm response teams are ready for the worst.

Bill Hutchinson of DTE spoke during a pre-storm virtual press conference, saying there was particular concern of frigid cold temperatures if there is a power outage.

"It's going to be cold outside. While we hope to see limited impact to our electric system, it's important to be prepared and to check on others if they need assistance," he said.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.

How to prepare for power outages