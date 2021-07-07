102K DTE outages reported as round of storms move through Metro Detroit

Just as bands powerful storms have started to roll through Southeast Michigan Wednesday, many have been left in the dark.

According to the DTE about 102,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Metro Detroit until 9 p.m. with various counties already under issued thunderstorm warnings.

Northern suburbs have been impacted by the early round of storms. Some of the hardest-hit areas include West Bloomfield at Inkster Road between 14 Mile and Maple where between 1,500 and 2,500 are out, as well as Walled Lake around Welch Road.

The northern tip of Macomb County has been hammered by outages with Clinton, Mount Clemens and New Baltimore experiencing swaths of outages including more than 2,500 customers out in each of the three.

On the west side of Detroit in the area just south of I-94 and Central, between 500 to 1,500 customers are out of power this afternoon.

A section of Livonia has felt the brunt of outages from Shiawassee and Nine Mile Road west to Farmington Road, affecting at least 4,000 customers.

