DTE power outage: 6K customers in NW Detroit impacted by cable failure

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A large section of Northwest Detroit woke up without power this morning.

The backstory:

An underground cable failure is being blamed for nearly 5,000 customers left without power in the area of Grand River and the Southfield freeway.

The affected area is as north as M39 and Seven Mile down to Grand River and Fenkell.

DTE Energy said in a statement that power is expected to be restored by the end of the day.

"An underground cable failure near the Grand River and Southfield Freeway area caused a localized power outage," DTE said. "Crews are onsite making extensive repairs and are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. At this time, we expect power to be restored by the end of the day.

"We are also staging utility-sized generators in the community as a backup measure while repairs continue."

The generators will be on hand if the repairs take longer than expected.

Residents contacted FOX 2 saying the power first went out at 7 p.m. last night, then came back at 9 p.m. It went out again at midnight.

Customers in the impacted area told FOX 2 that according to DTE, there will no reimbursements for the current outage.

More: DTE Power Outage Credit: How to recoup money following severe weather

All of SE Michigan is currently under a heat advisory with temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indexes expected to be up to 105 degrees.

Sections of Metro Detroit suffered extended periods without power last week following the storms of July 3rd.

"We understand being without power is especially challenging during periods of high temperatures, and we apologize for the inconvenience," said DTE.

For more information go HERE for the DTE Outage Map.