DTE worker dies after falling on live wire in Detroit

A DTE Energy worker died Tuesday after they fell on a live wire on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said the 40-year-old worker was in the 14600 block of Braile Street when they fell off a ladder and onto the wire just after 3 p.m. The worker was electrocuted and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thunderstorms moved through Southeast Michigan on Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power for more than 53,000 DTE customers.

Related: How to report power outages