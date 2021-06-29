More than 50,000 without power across SE Michigan due to storms

Tuesday afternoon's round of storms has left large sections of Metro Detroit and southeastern Michigan in the dark.

According to DTE there were 53,224 customers without power as of 4 p.m.

Hardest hit sections include Southgate and Wayne/Inkster with more than 2,500 customers out in both areas. A large section of Ypsilanti has between 1,500 and 2,500 out between Michigan Avenue and Stony Creek Road.

For more information on reporting a power outage

Check the DTE Outage Map for more information

