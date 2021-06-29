More than 50,000 without power across SE Michigan due to storms
FOX 2 - Tuesday afternoon's round of storms has left large sections of Metro Detroit and southeastern Michigan in the dark.
According to DTE there were 53,224 customers without power as of 4 p.m.
Hardest hit sections include Southgate and Wayne/Inkster with more than 2,500 customers out in both areas. A large section of Ypsilanti has between 1,500 and 2,500 out between Michigan Avenue and Stony Creek Road.
DTE Outage map from DTE website as of 3:55 p.m.