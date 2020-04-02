Duggan: Detroit to become first city to conduct instant COVID-19 tests

The instant COVID-19 tests have arrived and Detroit will become the first city to use them.

Medical-device maker Abbott Laboratories was given the go-ahead Friday by the FDA to begin producing tests that can determine if someone has contracted the coronavirus in as little as five minutes. On Sunday, Detroit was approved to receive five testing machines and 5,000 testing kits.

Too often, first responders get tested and have to wait several days for results. The goal is to return large numbers who may be unnecessarily quarantined back to work.

“This is the game-changer we have been waiting for,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The tests can give positive results in about five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. The machines are mobile and can be used outside the hospital -- they’re about the size of a toaster, according to Abbott Laboratories.

DETROIT NUMBERS

Denise Fair, Chief Public Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department, said as of Thursday, there 2,860 confirmed cases and 97 deaths -- 377 more positive cases and 15 more deaths from Wednesday.

“I can tell you without a doubt it is going to get worse before it gets better. However, we are strong,” she said.

MAYOR’S REACTION TO SCHOOL SHUTDOWN

On Thursday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the school year was over for K-12 schools. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Duggan was asked for his thoughts on it.

“The governor did what she had to do,” he said.

Duggan said the city will continue to run the six food distribution sites to ensure the children of Detroit are fed, delivering 40,000 meals a week. The city is offering free pick-up meals for children at recreational centers during the school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The city’s 24 charter schools are also offering a mix of free "Grab and Go" breakfasts, lunches, pre-prepared meals and serve as "Gleaners Hubs" where families can pick-up groceries one time a week.

POLICE AND FIRE UPDATE

As of Thursday, Duggan said 106 Detroit Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 524 officers and 123 civilians in quarantine. The mayor said 141 officers have returned to work from quarantine and 98 are in the process of returning.

In addition, 24 Detroit Fire Department employees have tested positive and eight DDOT employees.