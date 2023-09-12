Duggan previews Detroit auto show, says 'all eyes' are on UAW, automakers amid looming strike

The Detroit mayor got a sneak peek of the auto show Tuesday.

The upcoming event, once one of the biggest of the year for the city, promises a bevy of new vehicle news and unveilings. But for Mike Duggan, he was left fielding conversations about a more looming subject.

"All eyes are on solidarity house, and the company's headquarters," he said, referring to the United Auto Worker Union's headquarters and Detroit's big three. "The alternative is bad for our autoworkers, bad for our companies, bad for our city, bad for our state."

Duggan says he's hoping a strike can be avoided by Thursday, when the UAW's contracts with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis officially expires at 11:59 p.m.

But he admits that workers walking off the line on the cusp of the North American International Auto Show would do more than dampen the big event.

"More than put a damper on the auto show, it would put a damper on the city's economy, the state's economy, and the national economy," he said.

Duggan wouldn't say if he has personal knowledge of the negotiations, but said they were working hard.

As of Tuesday, the two groups were still far apart from an agreement between all three companies.

During the mayor's preview of the show, he rode in a red Jeep Wrangler as it tackled different obstacles and terrain. The shiny cars are one draw for the mayor, though it's not the only reason for him to visit.

"I think people are going to enjoy the experience. I’m one where looking at the cars is nice, I like the feel of riding them It's going to be great."