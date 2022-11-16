Dumped Mastiff mix found with Army Disaster Response team patch on his vest; rescue looks for owner

A dog is found abandoned in a crate on the side of the road in Detroit. The search is on for its owner - and rescuers believe it could be a member of the military.

"He was angry, in distress, he had been left there," said Kristina Rinaldi, Detroit Dog Rescue. "Cars were going by, people were honking. He was so scared,"

Rinaldi and the Detroit Dog Rescue crew were called about an angry, Mastiff mix dumped in a bottomless cage behind Detroit K9 Pet Supply off Livernois at the Lodge.

"This is a big dog and he is every bit of 120 pounds and he is not happy his person isn't here," Rinaldi said.

She says dumped dogs in Detroit are sadly not a new thing. But it’s what this dog had on him when he was found, that’s making this situation unique - and it’s the reason there is a $2,500 reward for information about what happened.

"He's wearing a very specific tactical vest and on that best there are a couple of patches," Rinaldi said.

On the vest was an American flag patch, but there was another, that stood out - an Army Disaster Response patch.

"What is also on it, is an Army Disaster Response patch and for that response team, you know that that team is deployed, and needs to be anywhere within 18 hours," Rinaldi said.

The question is – did a soldier have to leave quick on a mission, leaving newly-named Commander with someone who dumped him?

"Somebody probably couldn't handle him and thought they were doing the best they could," she said.

He’s in good shape – not like a typical dumped dog, and is now decompressing with DDR.

"In the beginning they're typically angry but when they find out how good the food is at Detroit Dog Rescue, they get a little bit happier," Rinaldi said.

Kristina says she doesn’t want to go after charges – she just hopes someone speaks up.

"For the service men and women that I know, there is something more to the story," Rinaldi said. "And I just want to know where he came from."