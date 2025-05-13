Dundee High School wrestling hazing allegations part of bigger bullying problem, parents say

The Brief The Dundee High School wrestling team is suspended after allegations of hazing and bullying. Parents say this is part of a larger bullying problem in the district. Many people, including a mother who lost her teen to suicide, spoke about their concerns at a school board meeting Monday.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

After allegations of hazing led to an outside investigation into the Dundee High School wrestling team, many parents say it is part of a larger bullying issue in the district.

An email sent to the district last month about the alleged hazing within the program prompted the suspension of the team while the investigation is conducted.

The backstory:

"The wrestling issue was an anonymous email that was sent to us. I immediately forwarded it to the building administration to look into," school district Superintendent Scott Leach said.

Leach didn't elaborate on the accusations, but in a letter sent to families, wrote that there is video of the alleged fights and assaults. Parents, coaches, and wrestlers have been interviewed as part of an investigation into the claims.

The team, which is in the off-season currently, remains suspended during the investigation. It is unclear how long the investigation will take.

Big picture view:

Though the accusations are against the wrestling program, some parents and students in the district say bullying in the district stretches beyond that sport.

During a school board meeting Monday, multiple people spoke about their concerns, including Deborah Creque, who lost her daughter Bella to suicide. The freshman's death is believed to have been the result of bullying.

Bella, a student at Dundee High School who died by suicide after being bullied

Creque recounted the trauma of her daughter's death at the board meetings. Others who shared their thoughts included a person who said bullying led to a suicide attempt when they were in eighth grade.

Following what is being called a history of bullying within the district, Creque said she wants the school administration replaced. While she pushes for change, she reminds other parents to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children.

"Just hug your kids, tell them you love them, and check their social media all the time," she said.