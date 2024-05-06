Free Dunkin’ coffee offered to all nurses on National Nurses Day 2024

article

Dunkin’ is celebrating nurses on Monday by offering a free cup of caffeine.

The coffee and doughnut chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 to celebrate National Nurses Day 2024 at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

The offer is limited to one per customer, and it excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew, the company said.

Espresso shots, dairy alternatives and cold foam may be an additional charge.

Dunkin’ recently released a new "Donut Swirl," described as "a delicious addition to any coffee or espresso beverage" with "notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar into every sip."

Meanwhile, Monday is also the start of Teacher Appreciation Week – which similarly brings deals and freebies for those in the education field on everything from school supplies to clothes and food.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.