DWIHN president: Rumor about no longer accepting walk in patients is false

After a rumor began circulating on social media platforms that the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network was no longer accepting voluntary admissions, the group quickly said that was not true.

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumor being circulated on social media that the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network is no longer accepting voluntary admissions," said President and CEO James White. "In the month of February alone, the Crisis Care Center voluntarily served 94 individuals and since the false information was posted two days ago, we had 10 voluntary admissions."

A post originated on Reddit, in the Detroit sub-reddit, and quickly spread to other platforms, claimed that the health network was no longer taking walk in patients. It appeared to be from someone connected to DWIHN, but was posted anonymously.

"Previously, it was all voluntary. Today, if you want to recieve services you would be petitioned. Petition means held up to 72-hours by court order," the post read in part. "This news came out today that all employees. Still trying to figure out why this change happened as it goes against the agency values and our professions values."

The poster, going by the handle "regular_shake8324," implied in a response to the post that they would be "doxing" themselves to reveal more about how they knew about the change.

DWIHN said that change was never instituted.

"This is absolutely false. This Crisis Care Center is one of the jewels of the city of Detroit and we will always help people no matter if they are dropped off by law enforcement, have an appointment or just show up. We are here to serve our Wayne County citizens," said White.

The 707 Crisis Care Center, located in the heart of the city of Detroit, provides direct specialized care for children and adults in crisis, hoping to ease the burden on local emergency departments which are not always equipped to offer appropriate mental health support. The Center is unique because all the services are under one roof, Crisis Walk-In, Crisis Stabilization, and a peer-led program called BEST (Building Empowered Supportive Transition).

The Crisis Care Center is a place where adults and adolescents in a behavioral health crisis can be evaluated to determine their medical necessity for crisis level services. The 32-bed facility has 12 adult beds and 6 for children ages 5 to 17. Individuals can also receive non-crisis behavioral health services on the 3rd floor of the Milwaukee building at DWIHN’s new Community Care Clinic. A second clinic is located on West McNichols and Greenfield which just opened up two weeks ago.

Anyone in crisis can walk-in or call the Crisis Care Center at 313-989-9444 or the DWIHN 24/7 Access Helpline at 800-241-4949 and you will get connected to the services and supports you need.