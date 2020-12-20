Potential evidence left behind by suspect in home invasion in Grosse Pointe Farms

article

Police are investigating a home invasion that took place in Grosse Pointe Farms.

According to police, sometime after 2:00 a.m., a house on the 400 block of Barclay Road was broken into while the home's residence was sleep, and items were stolen.

Police said potential evidence was left behind by the suspect(s) and recovered by police.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety at 313-885-2100.

