Early voting in Detroit begins this weekend - where to go

The Brief Early voting begins this weekend for the Detroit primary. Voters will be picking their top choices for Detroit mayor as well as at-large councilmembers. This is the first time the city will be voting for a new leader of Detroit in years.



Election season is heating up in Detroit with early voting starting this weekend.

The August 5 Primary marks the first opportunity for residents to make their top picks for office, narrowing down the number of candidates eyeing leadership positions in Detroit.

Early voting in Detroit

Timeline:

Detroiters will vote in the city's Primary on Aug. 5. However, early voting begins this week for anyone who doesn't want to wait that long.

Early voting happens from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 3. The polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locations that will be open include:

Adam Butzel Recreation Complex10500 Lyndon, Detroit MI, 48238

10500 Lyndon, Detroit MI, 48238

City Clerk's Office2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 106, Detroit, MI 48226

2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 106, Detroit, MI 48226

Clark Park1130 Clark, Detroit, MI 48209

1130 Clark, Detroit, MI 48209

Department of Election2978 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

2978 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

Farwell Recreation Center2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234

2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234

Northwest Activities Center18100 Meyers Rd. Detroit, MI, 48235

18100 Meyers Rd. Detroit, MI, 48235

WCCCD - Eastern Campus5901 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213

5901 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213

WCCCD - Northwest Campus8200 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48219

8200 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48219

What you can do:

For residents who want to get a look at what will appear on the ballot, the state has a website with all that information available.

Using this link, fill out the necessary information and a sample ballot will appear.

