Early voting in Detroit begins this weekend - where to go
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Election season is heating up in Detroit with early voting starting this weekend.
The August 5 Primary marks the first opportunity for residents to make their top picks for office, narrowing down the number of candidates eyeing leadership positions in Detroit.
Early voting in Detroit
Timeline:
Detroiters will vote in the city's Primary on Aug. 5. However, early voting begins this week for anyone who doesn't want to wait that long.
Early voting happens from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 3. The polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The locations that will be open include:
- Adam Butzel Recreation Complex10500 Lyndon, Detroit MI, 48238
- 10500 Lyndon, Detroit MI, 48238
- City Clerk's Office2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 106, Detroit, MI 48226
- 2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 106, Detroit, MI 48226
- Clark Park1130 Clark, Detroit, MI 48209
- 1130 Clark, Detroit, MI 48209
- Department of Election2978 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
- 2978 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
- Farwell Recreation Center2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234
- 2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234
- Northwest Activities Center18100 Meyers Rd. Detroit, MI, 48235
- 18100 Meyers Rd. Detroit, MI, 48235
- WCCCD - Eastern Campus5901 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213
- 5901 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213
- WCCCD - Northwest Campus8200 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48219
- 8200 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48219
What you can do:
For residents who want to get a look at what will appear on the ballot, the state has a website with all that information available.
Using this link, fill out the necessary information and a sample ballot will appear.
The Source: The city of Detroit's election website was referred to for this story.