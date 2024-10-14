Early voting in Detroit: Voters can start casting ballots in person Oct. 19

Early voting kicks off this weekend in Detroit, giving registered voters two weeks to cast their ballots in person ahead of election day.

Here's what to know about early voting in Detroit:

When is early voting in Detroit?

Early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 19 in Detroit and will run through Nov. 3.

Municipalities must offer at least nine consecutive days of early voting beginning the second Sunday before election day, which is Oct. 26 this year.

This is just the minimum requirement; like Detroit, municipalities are able to allow early voting for up to 29 days, with it ending the Sunday before the election.

What is early voting?

Not to be confused with absentee voting, early voting allows a registered voter to cast their ballot in person before the Nov. 5 election.

Voters will get a ballot, fill it out, and submit it into a tabulator at an early voting site.

Absentee ballots that were filled out at home can also be brought to an early voting site to place in a tabulator.

Where to vote early in Detroit

Detroit has 14 early voting sites.

Detroit early voting sites:

Adams Butzel Recreation Complex – 10500 Lyndon

Christ Temple Baptist Church – 10628 Plymouth

Northwest Activities Center – 18100 Meyers

Greater Grace Temple – 23500 W. Seven Mile

WCCCD Northwest – 8200 W. Outer Dr.

Palmer Park Community Center – 1121 Merrill Plaisance

Department of Elections – 2978 W. Grand

Clark Park – 1130 Clark

Kemeny Recreation Center – 2260 S. Fort

Farwell Recreation Center – 2711 E Outer Dr.

City Clerk Office – 2 Woodward

Butzel Family Center – 7737 Kercheval

WCCCD Eastern Campus – 5901 Conner

Heilmann Recreation Center – 19601 Crusade

Early voting beyond Detroit

As noted above, all Michigan voters will have at least nine days of early voting offered to them.

Find your early voting schedule and polling place by entering your address on this website.

