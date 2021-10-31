East Lansing police investigating 2 deaths north of MSU Campus

article

East Lansing police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a residence north of Michigan State University's campus.

Police confirmed the dual death investigation Saturday evening, saying the responded to the residence around 8 p.m., Oct. 30.

The deceased individuals were found in the 3900 block of Halter Lane, a sparsely populated neighborhood about four miles north of the college campus.

The circumstances around the deaths are still being investigated.

Police don't believe there is an active threat to the community.

No other details were released regarding the investigation.