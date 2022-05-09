East Lansing police seek missing MSU student who disappeared during graduation weekend

article

East Lansing police are looking for a missing Michigan State University student.

Police said Nicole Kuang, 22, invited her family to a graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium, and last talked to family at 10 a.m. Saturday.

When her family members arrived for the graduation, they could not find her and learned she was not eligible to graduate this semester.

Kuang was last seen was last seen at Gilchrist Hall, wearing a light-blue zip-up sweatshirt, a light red or pink shirt, black shorts with red and white writing on the left leg, and black and white converse shoes. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and working leads as they look for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSU Police and Public Safety at 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.