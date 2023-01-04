East side Detroit party store hires private security for parking lot

A recent tragedy has highlighted one thing for a business owner in Detroit - he needs to do more to keep his customers safe.

At Inner City Liquor on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit, the owner has hired security for the parking lot.

"What I had to do personally is get security," said store owner Nate Stuart. "I know how crazy things get at liquor stores and gas stations all over the city."

A fatal carjacking took place on Dec. 28th at a different liquor store on Grand River near Outer Drive where Tracie Golden was shot and killed during a carjacking as she left a store.

The crime itself was caught on security cameras and released by police, depicting a nightmare scenario for many people FOX 2 spoke with.

"I’m scared walking from my job to the garage," said Rachel. "I never do it by myself, and I think they are doing a great thing very heroic."

"With me being a woman and I’m out by myself or with my children, having someone walk me to my car definitely feel safer," said Sharron.



Which is why Inner City Liquor plans to help alleviate some concerns with security hired by the store to escort customers to the parking lot.

"To help all the customers out, walk them to the cars and outside," Stuart said. "Make sure everyone is safe."



It is gesture they hope will have customers coming back and cut down on crime in general.

"Especially in Detroit there is a lot of violent crimes and if we can prevent it, then we should," said Rachel.

"I would go to the one with the security because it’s less stressful," said Ricky.

The security escorts will begin on Friday during the busier times at the store. The owner plans to launch this pilot program with a promotion to get as many customers out as possible - and possibly start a trend at similar stores throughout the area.

"Try to get security at these gas stations, at these liquor stores, just to make sure all the crime stops."

If it is successful, the security will be brought back not just on the weekends - but during the week as well.

Inner City Liquor on Harper near Chalmers is hiring security.



